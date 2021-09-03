Julee D. Christy, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julee D. Christy, 59, of Warren, OH unexpectedly passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, while surrounded by family.



Julee was born December 26, 1961, in Richmond, Virginia and graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Montpelier in 1980.

Most recently, she worked for Northeast Christian Church as secretary and prior to that for Peerless-Winsmith Corp. in Warren.



She loved cooking and baking, traveling throughout the country, finding a good deal for herself and others and making others feel welcome in her home.



In 1994, she married the love of her life, David Christy and moved to Warren.

Julee continued to make monthly trips to Virginia to visit her mother and to ensure she kept her accent.

She was a charter member of Newfound Church of Christ in Glen Allen, Virginia prior to joining Northeast Christian, where she continued to serve God’s people.



Julee is survived by her husband of 27 years, David C. Christy; stepsons, Doug (Patricia) Christy and Chad (Kristin) Christy; grandchildren, Addie, Elise and Holden; brothers, Scott (Pamela) Dunn, Tom (Nancy) Dunn and John (Michele) Dunn; nieces and nephews, Amber, Brannon, Kurt, John, Kaitlyn and Jonathan; and great-nieces and nephews, Briella, Mills and Harper.



She was preceded in death by her father, Garland F. Dunn; and mother, Dorothy H. (Hollins) Dunn.



Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Greg Brown will officiate.



Friends may call from 10:30 am to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on Julee’s behalf to Northeast Christian Church, 865 Perkins Jones Rd., NE Warren, OH 44483.



Friends and family may view Julee’s obituary and/or send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

