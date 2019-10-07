Judy M. Warren, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy M. Warren, 78, of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Omni Manor Health Care Center.

She was born January 20, 1941, in Hancock, New York, the daughter of the late William Gulnick and Emma Shaffer.

Judy worked as a waitress and home health care provider for several different employers over the course of her life.

She was of the Catholic faith and was active within her church.

Judy enjoyed taking care of people and loved to travel with her late husband, Eugene Warren, Sr., especially to the ocean.

She is survived by a son, Richard Fluet, a daughter Tamie Hiles; her grandchildren, Kayla Esser, Ashley Esser, Jenelle Test, Catalina Warren, Nick Fluet, Angelo Fluet, Jourdan Hollarback and Matthew McClintock; great-grandchildren, Aubrey Powell, Lyric McClintock and William Gulnick; son-in-law, Eugene Warren, Jr.; brother, Edward (Linda) Wortman of Lordstown, Ohio; sister-in-law, Judy Wortman and lifetime friends, Pat and Larry and Brenda.

In addition to her parents and husband, Judy was preceded in death by her sons, Evangelo Gulnick and Michael Fluet; daughters, Michelle Esser and Wanda Gulnick; brothers, Jerry and Raymond Wortman and grandson, Brandon Fluet.

Per her wishes there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

