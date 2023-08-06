WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy M. Fox, 80, of Warren, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord and reunited with her loved ones in heaven on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

She was born August 31, 1942 in Cassity, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Thomas Zirkle Sr.and the late Georgie (Williams) Zirkle.

She was a graduate of Tygart Valley High School in Millcreek West Virginia and retired from Packard Electric.

Judy enjoyed traveling the world and attending Bible study groups at her church. She liked tending to her garden, along with feeding and watching birds. She also enjoyed long talks with her friends. Most of all, Judy loved spending time with her family, particularly her children and precious grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Charles W. (Audrey) Fox, Jr., of North Benton, Ohio; son, Michael T. (Michelle) Fox of Braceville, Ohio; daughter, Valerie G. (Gary) Sweeney of Cortland, Ohio; brother, Thomas Zirkle, Jr.; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, Charles W. Fox, who passed in 2005; a sister, Charlot Casto and an infant granddaughter.

Visitation will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio, on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Visitation will also be held at the Tomblyn Funeral Home in Elkins, West Virginia, on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

A funeral service will take place at Tomblyn Funeral Home at 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Interment will be in Brick Church Cemetery, Huttonsville, West Virginia.

