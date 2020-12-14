Judy D. Haggerty, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy D. Haggerty, 65, of Warren, Ohio went home to the be with her Lord Saturday, December 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born October 15, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clair E. and Norma Belle (Smith) Barnett.

On July 11, 1975, she married Ronald P. Haggerty and they have shared the last 45 years of marriage together and many wonderful memories.

She was a 1974 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and worked for Farmers National Bank.

Judy was a member of the Church At Warren.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed baking, sewing, watching Hallmark movies and serving the Lord.

Judy’s loving memory will be carried on by her husband, Ronald Haggerty of Warren, Ohio; children, Rebekah (Keith) Williams of Charleston, South Carolina, Harold Haggerty of Columbus, Ohio and Joshua (Michelle) Haggerty of Bayton, Texas; siblings, Phyllis Kelsh of Niles, Ohio, Albert (Diane) Barnett of Austintown, Ohio, Dwight (Janet) Barnett of Fowler, Ohio and David Barnett of Austintown, Ohio and grandchildren, Jonathan and Lydia Williams and Daniel, Adelle and Claire Haggerty.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Lichwarcsik.

Services will be held 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Church At Warren, where Pastor David Natale will officiate.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the church prior to services.

Due to the current pandemic masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

