Judy C. Lusk, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy C. Lusk, 80, of Leavittsburg, passed away Friday afternoon, May 29, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 19, 1939 in Warren, a daughter of the late John and Marian (Desavigny) Hogan.

Judy was a 1957 graduate of Leavittsburg High School, and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She married Howard E. Lusk on June 22, 1957. They shared 50 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He preceded her in death August 20, 2007.

Judy was a beautician for several years and she enjoyed cooking for her family. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her two sons, Scott H. (Kimberly) Lusk of Massillon and Michael E. Lusk of Leavittsburg and a grandson, Graydon.

Besides her husband and parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Hogan.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Judy will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren Township.

Arrangements for Mrs. Lusk are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

