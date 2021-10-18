Judy Ann Bowen, Colebrook, Ohio

COLEBROOK, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Ann Bowen, 67, of Colebrook, Ohio passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at University Hospital Geauga Medical Center.

She was born June 21, 1954 in Chardon, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Murton) Quigley.

She married Terry Bowen on March 12, 1976 and together they shared many years and happy memories.

She was a graduate of Trumbull Business College.

Judy was a dedicated wife and mother to her family. She also traveled the country trucking with her husband.

Judy enjoyed sewing, gardening and reading. She also was into crocheting and making crafts. Judy was also known for her cooking and search for new recipes.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Bowen of Colebrook, Ohio; daughters, Julie Gibbs of Colebrook, Ohio, Marylou Bowen of Colebrook, Ohio, Jolene (Jeremy) Guenther of Greene Township, Ohio, Laura (Mike) Bowen of Hubbard, Ohio and Amanda (Brad) Cole of Girard, Ohio; two brothers, one sister, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandsons.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Tim and a son-in-law, Lloyd Gibbs.

There will be no services at this time.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family please visit ww.carlwhall.com.

