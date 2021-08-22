Judy Ann Borell, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Ann Borell, 77, of Lordstown, walked through the gates of Heaven, Saturday afternoon, August 21, 2021 at the Continuing Healthcare at The Ridge nursing center.

She was born April 22, 1944 in Warren, a daughter of the late Cyrus Neven and Virginia Mae (Nichol) Smith.

Judy was a 1962 graduate of Windham High School and worked as a medical secretary and insurance expeditor for 33 years, most recently for the Trumbull Mahoning Medical Group in Cortland.

She attended Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

She enjoyed crocheting, crafting and going to the Scope Senior Center. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, whom she dearly loved. Judy was a devoted, loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved her.



She is survived by her three daughters, Virginia (Scott) Kalman of Champion, Kelly Lorraine of Warren and Nicole Ash of Lisbon. She also leaves behind a step-son, James Borell of Massillon; a brother, Richard Smith of Michigan and three grandchildren; Bethany Lorraine (Ian Helmick), Andrew (Kaylee) Kalman and Dylan (Kayla) Hofus and special friends, Travis and Mercy McAllister.



Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her first husband, Bruce M. Ash; second husband, James P. Borell and her beloved dog, Samson.



In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.



Arrangements for Ms. Borell are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

