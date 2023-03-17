WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Rae Miller, 77, Warren, Ohio, formerly of Kinsman, Ohio, departed this life on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, to be with our Lord and Savior.

She was born July 22, 1945, in Albright, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Denzil and Sara (Laraway) Field. Her family later moved to Champion, where she graduated high school in 1963.

On August 10, 1963, she married the love of her life, George Miller.

Judy was a loving, dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, who enjoyed nothing more than being with family and her pets. Her love of family is what kept her strong despite losing her battle with Alzheimer’s.

Judy leaves behind her husband of 59 years, George Miller, Sr. of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Teresa (Trent) Vankanegan of Kinsman, Ohio; sons, George (Michele) Miller, Jr. of Champion, Ohio and Adam Miller of Euclid, Ohio; granddaughter, Amber (Gary) Sanderson of Cortland, Ohio and great-granddaughter, Sarah Sanderson of Cortland, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Gary, Rick and Larry Field.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Inurnment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Forever Loved Wife and Mother

John 14: 1-3

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

