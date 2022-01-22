SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Noland, 83, of Southington, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 17, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born September 13, 1938, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Denny and the late Mary (Schnidyr) Broadhurst.

She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her grandchildren. Judith loved and cared for her family.

She is survived by her sons, Greg Noland of Southington and Doug (MaryAnn) Noland of Niles; sisters, Bonnie (John) Santamarino, Sally (Richard) Stewart and grandchildren, Nathan, Troy, Christopher, Dominic, Kharma and Abigail.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Noland and a brother, Denny Broadhurst, Jr.

Cremation services have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.