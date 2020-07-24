Judith L. Anderson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith L. Anderson, 73, of Warren, OH passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born September 24, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roy Anderson and the late Rosemary (Mason) Anderson.

On October 5, 1990, she married Ronald S. Nevada and they have shared 29 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

She was an advertising manager at Trumbull Industries for 47 years.

Judith enjoyed traveling with her husband and her dog Rocky was the love of her life.

Judith is survived by her husband, Ronald S. Nevada of Warren, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

No services will be held at this time. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Ave., Warren, OH 44481.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society- Mahoning Valley Unit 525 North Broad St. Canfield, OH 44406, in her memory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 26, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

