HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Kay Waltemire, 75, of Howland, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born September 26, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence and Mildred “Midge” (Bumgardner) Culver.

Judy was an assembler at Packard Electric and a member of the Eastern Star and Social Order Of the Beauceant.

She enjoyed crafts and painting but above all she loved spending time with her family and her dog, Samson.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Buddy) Carpenter of Niles, Ohio, John (Edie) Banks of Johnston, Ohio, Tom (Mimi) Long of Southington, Ohio, Bobbie Jo (Roger) Parson of Austintown, Ohio, Tim Waltemire of Hubbard, Ohio, Rick Waltemire of Austintown, Ohio, Jeff Waltemire of Burghill, Ohio and Joe (Karen) Waltemire of Hubbard, Ohio; siblings, Ruth Liddle, John (Barb) Culver and Mary Downing; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Fred Waltemire; infant daughter, Carol; sister, Carol Streza and grandson, Jeffrey, Jr.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Jerry and Rev. Terry Carpenter will officiate. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

Friends may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.