WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith K.Whetzel, 83, of Warren, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Health Center.

She was born August 12, 1938, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Albert and Pauline (McLaughlin) Sidwell.

Judith married Averill Whetzel on September 10, 1954 and they shared 62 wonderful years of marriage, until his death on December 26, 2016.

After Judith graduated from high school, she was employed as an assembler at Packard Electric for 20 years.

She was a member of First United Church of Christ.

She is survived by one son, Bruce (Leigh) Whetzel of Cortland; six grandchildren, Krystal Whetzel, Ashley Presti, Lindsay (Greg) Mathes, Lauren (Shane) Siburkis, Markella (Ben) Whetzel and Brandon Whetzel; ten great-grandchildren, along with three sisters, Janet Ziots, Paulette Fisher and Wendy Krumar and long term caregiver, Jackie Koren.

In addition to her husband, Averill, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Barry Whetzel; a sister, Brenda O’Brien and a brother, William Sidwell.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour prior to the service, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Entombment will be in the Pineview Memorial Park.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

