Judith Ann Stahl, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Stahl, 78, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio passed away Monday, November 14, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born June 5, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Steve and Ann (Fetchko) Stahl.

Judith worked as a Librarian.

She was an avid reader and devout Christian. She enjoyed connecting with her friends and family through handwritten letters.

Judith is survived by her sister, Patricia E. Geraghty of Bend, Oregon; brother, Steven Stahl of Portland, Oregon and cousin, Janet Cummings of North Jackson, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Linda Jean Stahl.

There will be no services at this time. Cremation has been provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Service.