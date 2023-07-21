WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Drotar, 69, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Hospice House.

She was born July 10, 1954, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul J. Drotar and the late Shirley L. (Copham) Drotar.

Judith was a 1973 graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She worked as a secretary with several trucking companies.

She loved dogs, especially her Golden Retrievers and a Wire-hair Dachshund. She was very involved with the Youngstown All Breed Training Club.

Judith attended McKinley Community Church

She is survived by her sister, Dorothy J. Copeland of Cortland, Ohio; three nephews and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul J. Drotar and sister, Virginia E. Drotar.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Dan Smith will officiate.

Interment will be in North Jackson Cemetery, North Jackson, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the Youngstown All Breed Training Club, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.