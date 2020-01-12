Juanita Ann Deremer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Ann Deremer, 76, of Warren, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born December 13, 1943 in Derry, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Elizabeth Hertzog and stepdaughter of Sam Milner.

She married John H. Deremer on September 20, 1958. They shared 61 years of marriage and many happy memories together. He survives her.

Juanita had her own stand at the Warren Flea Market for 40 years.

She was also an active member of the First Assembly of Pentecost Church for many years.

Besides her husband, Juanita is survived by her three children, John Deremer, Jr., Larry Deremer, and Charlotte (David) Novotny, all of Warren, Ohio; three grandsons, Jason Deremer, David Lee Novotny, and Kenny Novotny; and two great-grandchildren, Nathan Novotny and Mika Novotny.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Roger Deremer.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, at the Comp’s Church, 1765 Comps Road, Hyndman, PA 15545, where friends will also be received one hour prior to services from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday.

Interment will take place in the Comp Cemetery, Hyndman, Pennsylvania.

Out of town arrangements are being provided by the Harvey H. Ziegler Funeral Home, 169 Clarence Street, Hyndman, PA 15545.