Joyce L. Chaffee, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce L. Chaffee, 84, formerly of Southington, died Monday, October 26, at her residence at the Champion Estates in Warren.

She was born January 3, 1936, in Randolph, New Hampshire, a daughter of the late Glen and Gladys (Shaw) Lowe.

Joyce was employed as a letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years.

Surviving are her son, Curtis (Connie) Chaffee of Randolph, New Hampshire; two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas M. Chaffee; a daughter, Lois Chaffee and 12 brothers and sisters.

Per her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

