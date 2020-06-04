Joyce K. Sonny, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce K. Sonny, 78, of Warren, passed away Thursday evening, May 28, 2020, at her residence.

She was born February 13, 1942 in Steubenville, a daughter of the late Lewis and Phyllis (Thomas) Dickson.

Joyce attended Leavittsburg High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She was a of the Protestant faith and a member of the Tri State Music Association.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling and dancing.

Joyce is survived by her four daughters, Penny Adams of Warren, Carmen Skinner of Pennsylvania, Christina Sonny of Kent and Terry Gettmann of North Jackson. She also leaves behind two brothers, Jerry Dickson of Howland and David (Kim) Dickson of McDonald; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and her friend and caregiver, Michael Honzu of Warren.

Memorial services will be held 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 9 at the funeral home. Due to the current public health situation those attending are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering and social distancing guidelines are kindly asked and expected to be adhered to.

Interment will take place in the Howland Township Cemetery.

Arrangements for Mrs. Sonny are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

