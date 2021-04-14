Joyce G. Hanna, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce G. Hanna, 77, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at her home.



She was born November 20, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late James and Naomi (Kerns) Goulden.



Joyce was a Packard Electric retiree. She volunteered with the Warren Rape Center and worked part-time for the 211 Help Center Hotline.

She was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and cat, Magic. Joyce was an avid sewer who donated her time sewing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and giving them away to anyone who requested.



She is survived by her daughter, Pamela C. Hanna of Warren, Ohio; son, Robert (Diana) Hanna of Warren, Ohio; grandson, Roger Reel III and granddaughter, Taryn (Jordan) Roberts.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, John and grandson, Ryland.



A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at St. Thomas The Apostle Catholic Church, 4453 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Ryland Robert Reel Memorial Fund, 7 West State Street, Suite #301, Sharon, PA 16146.



