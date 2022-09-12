CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are saddened to announce the passing, Friday, September 9, 2022, of beloved wife and mother Joyce Ann (Skraba) Bullen, 64, of Champion, Ohio, after a long illness.

Joyce was born December 29, 1957 and raised in and around Rittman, Ohio.

After marrying Ben in 1978, she lived in five places in the southeast with her family. She returned to Champion for the last 25 years. She was a devoted mother to her two children, and the highlight of her life was playing with her two grandsons.

She is survived by her husband, Benjamin M. Bullen of 44 years; daughter, Jessica (Nicholas) Degroff; son, Michael Bullen; sister, Joy (Dale) Green; and two grandsons, Lincoln and Harrison Degroff.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Skraba; mother, Joann (Wilson) Skraba; and sister, Janet Starling.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in Joyce’s name be made to Second Harvest Food Bank, or other local charity.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.