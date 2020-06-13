Joyce Ann Shively, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Ann Shively, 85, formerly of Champion, died peacefully at her home in Weeki Wachee, Florida on June 8, 2020.

She was born March 15, 1935 in Champion, Ohio, daughter of the late Albert E. Ray and the late Hazel L. Horton.

She is survived by her daughter, Carla (Barry) Westlake of Zephyrhills, Florida, son Kevin (Sherrie) Shively of Frisco, Texas, granddaughters Tawnya (Ken) Vida, Carissa Foster, Morgan Shively, great granddaughter Skyler Vida, many nieces and nephews as well as numerous other friends and loved ones.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl L. Shively as well as her brothers Donald Ray, Albert Ray, Richard Ray and Neal Ray.

Joyce graduated from Champion High School and was a homemaker.

She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Niles, Ohio, Mariner United Methodist Church of Spring Hill, Florida and the Hernando Quilters Guild.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make donations to either First United Methodist Church, Niles, Ohio or Mariner United Methodist Church, Spring Hill, Florida.