WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Davison, 60, of Warren, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

She was born May 19, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Chester and the late Phyllis (Jones) Davison.

Joyce was a 1979 graduate of Champion High School. She graduated from the Ohio State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education and from Youngstown State University with a Master’s Degree in Education.

Joyce was a dedicated teacher who taught for many years in the Champion School system.

Besides her father, Joyce is survived by sisters, Elaine Davison of North Bristolville, Ohio and Karen Lupinek of Goose Creek, South Carolina; brother, Mark Davison of San Francisco, California; sister-in-law, Susan Davison of Warren, Ohio; nieces, Becky (Adam) Oyer and Meredith Davison and nephew, Ethan (Megan) Lupinek.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brother, Randall Davison.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park, Bristolville, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Warren Family Mission, 1312 West Market St., Warren, OH 44485, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.