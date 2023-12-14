CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy L. Bickel, 90, of Champion, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at her home.

She was born October 14, 1933, in Gustavus, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ferrell A. Lee and the late Elva Switzer Lee.

Joy graduated from Gustavus High School, Class of 1951 and went on to graduate from the Warren Business College.

She was employed as a secretary with the First Federal Savings and Loan Company for over 20 years.

Joy was a lifelong member of the Champion Presbyterian Church, where she served as a Trustee and Deaconess and attended a Home Bible Study Class.

She enjoyed family gatherings, vacations with her sisters, gardening and playing cards. Joy was a member of SCOPE and the SOC group at her church. She was well known for her talents in the kitchen, fresh berry pies, breads, and cookies.

She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Ron) Potyonek; two sons, D. Craig Bickel, and Brian S. (Jodi) Bickel; six grandchildren, Angela Ebert, Jamie Berdella, Brandy Potyonek, Ronald (Angela) Potyonek, Jr., Rachael (James) Naylor, Nicole Bickel, along with six great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Shirley J. Glover of Strasburg, Ohio and Bette G. Denman of Gustavus, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia A. Mundt.

A memorial funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at the Champion Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.

Interment will be in the Champion Township Cemetery.

Special thanks to Jodi’s Angels and Buckeye Hospice for their loving care they gave to Joy and her family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be made to Champion Presbyterian Church or Buckeye Hospice, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Condolences can be made at our website carlwhall.com.

