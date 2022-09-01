WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy J. Doersam, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living.

She was born November 9, 1930, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold James and Esther Rantilla James.

Joy was a 1948 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Western College for Women in Miami, Ohio.

She and her husband were founding members of Fairhaven School and Workshop, where she worked part-time. Joy had plenty of love and concern for all of the clients she interacted with there.

She was a wonderful seamstress, making clothing, drapes, curtains and upholstery. She was a perfectionist in her work, a favorite saying of hers was, “If a job is worth doing, it’s worth doing right”. Joy loved flower gardening.

She attended St. Mark’s and St. John’s Lutheran Church. She was known as a loving person who was always willing to help in anyway she could.

Joy is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Ronald) Sipusic of Warren, Ohio; and granddaughter, Holly Sipusic of Dublin, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman E. Doersam; and daughter, Elizabeth Gay Doersam.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jim Dittmar will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Fairhaven School and Workshop, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

