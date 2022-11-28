WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy E. Rose, 95, of Warren, Ohio went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 6, 1927 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gilbert McCready and the late Esta (Thrasher) Walton.

She married her late husband October 22, 1946, and together they spent 55 years of marriage and shared many memories until his passing September 19, 2021.

She was a graduate of Howland High School, and worked as a line operator at Packard Electric until retiring in 1982.

Joy was a member of the Warren First Church of the Nazarene, where she sang in the choir. She also sang with the Sweet Adelines in 1960. Joy liked working in her flower garden. She also enjoyed taking vacations. Joy cherished memories of camping, fishing and boating in Pennsylvania and Canada. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (John) Liptak of Cortland, Ohio; son, Jim (Valerie) Rose of Granger, Indiana; son-in-law, Stanley Golembowski of North Bloomfield, Ohio; sister, Ferne Quaranta of California; grandchildren, Joell Juracka of Chicago, Illinois, Stacie McCarthy of Howland, Ohio, Juliann Golembowski of Champion, Ohio, Jenny (Tom) Reidel of Bazetta, Ohio, Rachel Woods of Cortland, Ohio, Jenna (Matt) Leevy of Indiana and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hamlin R. Rose; daughter, Janet Golembowski; brother, Melvin McCready; brother, Roy McCready; brother, Wesley McCready.

A memorial celebrating Joy’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Warren First Church of the Nazarene, 4170 Parkman Road NW Warren, OH 44481.

Cremation services have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends make contributions to the Warren First Church of the Nazarene in her memory.

