Jottie Peyton, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Friday, July 30, 2021, Jottie Peyton, Jr. , 87, loving husband and father of five children, passed peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Father, whom he loved and preached about throughout his whole life.



He was born September 14 ,1933 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the eldest son of the late Jottie Peyton, Sr. and the late, Virginia (Willis) Peyton.

On May 17, 1956, he married the love of his life, Mary M. Baker, who he met while evangelizing and they were married for 65 years.



Jottie was a veteran of the United States Army, where he proudly served his country as a mess sergeant in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1955 with the rank of staff sergeant.



Jottie worked in different ministries over the years in several states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan and Ohio, the most recent being at the First Church of God in Windham, Ohio. He also worked as an Insurance agent with National Life and American General insurance companies for 25 years, followed by MVG manufacturing for 15 years, retiring completely at 70.



He was a current member of The Warren Revival Center in Levittsburg, Ohio.



Jottie enjoyed carpentry, horseback riding, squirrel hunting and documentaries about wildlife and history.



Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 65 years, Mary M. Peyton of Warren, Ohio; daughters, Vicki (Keith) Youngblood and Kathi (Mark) Patterson, both of Niles, Ohio; sons, Christopher (Cindy) Peyton and Jottie P. (Susan) Peyton, both of Georgia and Eric (Dawn) Peyton of Cortland, Ohio; two brothers, two sisters, 19 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, as well as two great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and also one brother and one sister.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Warren Revival Center, where Pastor Thomas James Holbrook will officiate. Friends may call from 12:00 p.m. to service time at the church.



The family requests that material contributions be made to the Warren Revival Center in his memory.



Arrangements for Mr. Peyton are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jottie Peyton, Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.