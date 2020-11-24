Josephine Marvon Carr Wooding, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Marvon Carr Wooding, 100, formerly of Braceville, Ohio, passed away at her home in Bristolville surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 21, 2020.

She was born July 8, 1920, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Joseph Carr and Maggie (Spratling) Hunter.

Josephine graduated from Allegheny High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She retired from Geauga Industries in Middlefield, Ohio.

Josephine volunteered with the Salvation Army for many years, she also attended the Braceville Baptist Church and recently the Leavittsburg Church of God.

Josephine raised her children in Braceville, Ohio and was a very caring grandmother. One of the most memorable times of her life was when she traveled to France for her son Harley’s wedding and to see her grandchildren there.

Surviving are three sons, Alvon Wooding of Youngstown, Ohio, Harley (Bridget) Major of France, Mark (Kristy) Major of Warren, Ohio and two daughters, Rebecca Jefferson of Masury, Ohio and Olivia (Raymond) Ousely of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and daughter-in-law, Christine Major of France. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Carr and Maggie and James Hunter; two sons, Carroll and Arnold Wooding and a daughter-in-law, Gloria Wooding.

Funeral services will be held at Life Church in Leavittsburg at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, November 28.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m., until service time at the church.

Due to the current health mandates, masks will be required at all services, and we ask that you practice social distancing.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Salvation Army, 270 Franklin Street SE, Warren, OH 44483, in her memory.

A special thank you to Gillette’s Nursing Home for caring for our beautiful Grandma Jo over this previous year and for MVI Hospice for helping with homecare.

Arrangements handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Service, Inc.