Josephine LaRee Bailey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine LaRee Bailey, 90, resident of Windsor House Nursing Center in Champion, passed away Saturday morning, November 16, 2019 at Windsor House.

She was born September 1, 1929 in Southington, a daughter of the late Russell and Florence (Craver) Baugher.

Josephine was a graduate of Chalker High School and was employed as an assembly line worker for General Electric in Warren for several years, prior to retiring.

She was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana Kubilis of Warren. She also leaves behind a brother, Robert Lyle (Judy) Baugher; a sister, Betty Lou Len, both of Southington; three grandchildren; JoEllen Weaver and Charles (Penni) Kubilis, both of Warren; Norman Kubilis of Albion, Pennsylvania; five great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde A. Bailey, Jr., who died August 26, 2013 and twelve siblings; Daniel, Vernon, Russ, Elwyn, Billy, Charles, Eileen,Violet, Alice, Helen, Marie and Bonnie.

In keeping with the family’s wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Mrs. Bailey are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue in Warren.