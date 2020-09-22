Joseph R. Babnik, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – With our hearts filled with sadness, our precious Joe was lifted from this world to be eternally with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020.

Beloved son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many, Joe’s smile, laughter and ability to warm the hearts of all those he touched will be sadly and greatly missed. Honorable, kind, and so full of life and love for his family, Joe was a precious and beautiful soul whose laughter and happiness were contagious.

Joe was born October 13, 1990 in Warren, the son of Richard T. and Mary Jane (Hines) Babnik.

Joe enjoyed music, poetry, working outdoors and fishing with his father. He also loved watching Cleveland Browns football games with his family. He shared a unique, loving bond with all those close to him. He dreamt of one day having a family of his own to love and cherish.

Besides his parents, Joe is survived by his grandmother, Ann Sprague of North Bloomfield; two sisters, Cassie (Adam) Johnson of Austintown and Jillian Paige Babnik of Jacksonville, Florida; a brother, Matthew Reeve; nephews, Xander Miles and Leo Johnson and countless uncles, aunts and cousins.

A Mass in Joe’s memory will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 25, at St. William Catholic Church, 5431 Mahoning Avenue, Warren, OH 44483, with the Rev. Michael D. Balash, as celebrant.

Friends may call 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. Fridaym September 25 at St. William’s Church prior to the service.

He will be laid to rest in the Brownwood Cemetery, North Bloomfield.

Arrangements for Mr. Babnik are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

