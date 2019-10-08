Joseph Prvonozac, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Prvonozac, 73, of Warren, passed away after a courageous, hard-fought battle with cancer, Monday afternoon, October 7, 2019, at Washington Square Health Care Center in Warren.

He was born September 15, 1946, in Warren, a son of the late Marco and Helen (Brekoski) Prvonozac.

Joseph was a 1965 graduate of Howland High School.

After graduation, he entered the United States Army and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War.

He was employed as a machine operator at Precision Metals, the former Warren Screw Machine for many years.

He was a member of the Warren Revival Center. Joseph was a hard worker and could fix and operate countless machines. He could best be described as a man of few words with a very compassionate heart. He had a reputation of helping anyone in need and at times being taken advantage of but, that would never stop him from doing good.

Joseph is survived by his two brothers, George (Tina) Prvonozac and Marko (Darla) Prvonozac, both of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Katie Stith.

Memorial services will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Warren Revival Center, 4400 West Market Street, Leavittsburg, with Pastor James Holbrook, officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, on Thursday, October 24, at the Warren Revival Center.

Inurnment will take place in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to the Warren Revival Center, in Joseph’s memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Prvonozac are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

