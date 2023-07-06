WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Peter Kovach, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023. He would have turned 84 this year on September 6.

He was born in 1939 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe had an adventurous life and never denied that he was on a fast track sometimes while living life to the fullest. He was raised in Champion, Ohio but often hitch hiked to hang out in Warren, Ohio neighborhoods with his friends. That is where he met Polly, his wife, for the first time. Kissing her on her 13th birthday.

Enlisting in the Army in 1957, straight out of high school, gave him the opportunity to travel to Seattle, Washington, Maintance, Alaska and finally settling in Climax, Colorado.

He worked as a foreman in a hard rock mine for many years of his life, while riding his motorcycle in the mountains. Upon returning to Warren, Joe married that girl he kissed so very long ago and raised a family together while working at General Motors in Lordstown for 30 years and retiring in 1999.

The past three years Joe and Polly were constantly busy with family and friends enjoying shows at Robbins Theatre and being involved in Scope Senior Center activities while rekindling their authentic love.

Joe had some darker days as he traveled through life but the light always shined through. He often discussed with his daughters what to say at his funeral. In his words… “stand up and say he was a not so nice of a man half of his life and a good guy the rest”. However, his daughters, or as he referred to them as “the girls” would tell you that he was smart and generous and honorable without fail. He taught them to work hard. Never give up. Get back up. No crying unless you’re bleeding. Be the better person. All while remaining his pride and joy. He gave the girls the best gift any father could give a child. He believed in them immensely and loved them unconditionally.

Joe will be deeply missed, especially by his wife, Polly Kovach, along with their two daughters, Leigh Anne (Truman) Bernhard and Pam (Dan) Clark. He will forever be remembered as her wonderful Papa Joe, by his only granddaughter, MaKayla (Tim) Kovach-Meade. Also survived by sisters, Faith (Jim) Farrell, Holly (Mike) Papa, Barbara (Dennis) Heeter, Judy Kovach, Nancy Holmes, Mary Jo (Charles) Johnstone and Charlotte Pappada, along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert “Bob” and Viola Tiernan and his father, Joseph Kovach; sisters, Joyce Kovach, Margaret “Sis” Cline and Betty “Tiney” Venti and brothers, Johnny Kovach and Robert “Bob” Kovach.

As you have read Joe is survived by many women in his life. He took great pride in worrying about them all. He was blessed to have many sisters surrounding him. He remained the big brother every one of them loved and adored. Even at the end of his life he reminded us of all that he was still the boss, the dad, the protector, the guiding hand, and many times our superhero. He did it his way. It’s time to rest now, we are all ok and our lives will forever be changed without you.

Family and friends may pay tribute to Joe on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with a memorial service following at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

A private interment will be at a later date.

