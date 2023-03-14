CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Paul Warren, II, 42, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on March 12, 2023, from an auto accident.

He was born June 1, 1980, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Joseph P. Warren I and Torey J. (Hanick) Horner.

Joseph was a very talented artist who could sketch beautifully. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and rebuilt his own engine. Joseph was very funny and had a goofy demeanor, but will be remembered most for his big and loving heart.

He attended Beacon of Hope Baptist Church, and also Believers Church.

He is survived by his mother, Torey J. (Sidney) Horner of Cortland, Ohio, daughter, Victoria “Torria” Warren of Greenville, South Carolina, son, Charlie White of Millen, Georgia, sisters, Julie (John) Shedio of Clarksville, Tennessee and Joanne (David) Goberish of Bristolville, Ohio, step-siblings, Brian and Heather Horner.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph P. Warren, I.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Beacon of Hope Baptist Church, where Pastor Peter Hennessey will officiate.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.