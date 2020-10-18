Joseph Paul Lutz, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph P. Lutz, 85, of Salem, Ohio, formally of Warren, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born at the family farm in Leavittsburg, Ohio on March 20, 1935, the youngest child of the late Frank J. and Anna (Buzzanell) Lutz.

Joseph worked at An De Pastries in Warren as a baker until he meet his wife, the former Barbara Yoder. He became co-owner of Duffys Pizza Shop, where he worked for over 30 years making the best pizza in town.

Joseph also helped his brother Frank at the West Side Feed in Leavittsburg for many years.

He served in the United States Army.

Joseph enjoyed watching his westerns and all the old comedies on TV. Most of all he loved spending time with his two grandsons, Nicholas and Nathaniel whom he cherished.

He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Barbara Lutz; Daughter, Barbi Lutz; grandsons, Nicholas and Nathaniel Lutz; along with many nephews and cousins.

Joseph is preceded in death by his first wife, Grace Capito; three sisters, Frances (Ted) Snyder, Mary (Alex) Lepro and Theresa (John) Parana; four brothers, Frank W.(Phyliss) Lutz, Clarence (Daisy) Lutz, Edward (Eleanor) Lutz and George (Harriet) Lutz.

There will be a private service held at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home of Warren.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

