CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph M. Kowalczyk, 71, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born April 11, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph Frank and the late Blanche H. (Duda) Kowalczyk.

On August 13, 1988, he married Theresa, with whom he shared 35 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Joseph furthered his education with the OJT millwright apprenticeship program and Lincoln Electric Welding School. He was employed as a millwright and parts expeditor at Republic Steel/LTV/WCI in Warren for 44 years.

Joseph participated in local bowling leagues and in Ohio and national tournaments. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, woodworking, and craft beer.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Theresa L. (Arnold) Kowalczyk of Cortland, Ohio; sons, Joseph D. (Vicky) Kowalczyk of Akron, Ohio and Christopher M. (Stacia) Kowalczyk of Richmond, Virginia; stepson, Bruce M. McQuain, Jr. of Georgia; brother, Paul (Peg) Kowalczyk of Cornelius, North Carolina; sisters, Victoria (Ted) Malys of Cortland, Ohio and Linda (Tony Shiflette) Holtzman of Anderson, South Carolina; and grandchildren, Carter, Jake, Gabe, Rhane, Cameron, Kaelan, and Devon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to St. Michael the Archangel National Catholic Church, 6629 West 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake, IN 46303, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.