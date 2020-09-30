Joseph John Stoshak, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Joe” John Stoshak, 88, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 16, 1931, in Sugar Notch, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Andrew and Julia (Morris) Stoshak.

On January 18, 1983, he married Juanita Ruth Angstadt who survives.

He was a graduate of Sugar Notch High School class of 1949.

He went on to serve in the US Navy during the Korean War.

Joe started working for Packard Electric, eventually retiring as an injection molder after 38 years.

He was baptized into the Catholic faith.

In his younger years, Joe was a tremendous athlete, competing in all manner of local sports.

He was an avid Notre Dame football fan, who also enjoyed cheering for the Cubs, Indians, Steelers and even the Browns.

He and Juanita traveled extensively and he particularly loved Costa Rica.

He is survived by his son, Jim (Tammy) Stoshak of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Marcie (Milton) Stoshak-Chavez of Oak Park, Illinois; sister, Joan Stoshak of Warren, Ohio; brother, Francis “Babs” Stoshak of Brewton, Alabama; grandchildren, Allison (David) Wallace, Leslie Stoshak, Miguel Chavez and Maria Chavez, as well as great-grandson, Holden Wallace. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great-nephew.

Among his favorites are Diane and Pat Evans and Jason Garcia, who came to visit twice yearly.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William and Andrew (“Bud”), and sisters, Anna Yatko and Marie.

Services will be held privately at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Fr. Katrinak will officiate. Military Honors will take place.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial contributions to Disabled American Veterans at 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

