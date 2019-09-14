Joseph F. O’Grady, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph F. O’Grady, 85, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at the VA Nursing Home at Washington Square.



He was born July 6, 1934, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Lawrence O’Grady and the late Lena Marie Mercurio O’Grady.

Joseph graduated from Warren G. Harding High School class of 1952.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 11th Airborne Division during the Korean War.

Joseph was a member of the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans and the Moose Lodge.

After 32 years of service, Joseph retired from the United Telephone Company.

He is survived by his children, a son, Joseph A. O’Grady of Warren and two daughters, Catherine M. O’Grady and Kelly A. O’Grady, both of Warren, Ohio; as well as two stepsons, Michael Carson and Matthew Carson, both of Cortland, Ohio. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren along with three brothers, Lawrence O’Grady and Fritz O’Grady, both of Bradenton, Florida and Michael O’Grady of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Helen Mae O’Grady.

Funeral services will be held at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 17 at 5:00 p.m. where military honors will take place.

Friends may call on Tuesday, September 17 from 3:00 p.m. until the service time at the funeral home.

Interment will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, in Rittman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you do a good deed in his memory.