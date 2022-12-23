CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Edward Nuskievicz, 79, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home.

He was born January 20, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and the late Mary (Shinosky) Nuskievicz.

Joseph was a real estate broker at Nuskievicz Realty and was involved with Believers Church.

He enjoyed hunting, boating, golfing, dancing, motorcycling and was a car enthusiast.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Hoover) Nuskievicz, whom he married December 10, 1977; children, Joseph (Anna) Nuskievicz of Cortland, Ohio, Tammy Nuskievicz of Florida, Trish (Heidi) Nuskievicz of Cortland, Ohio, Traci (Ed) Cagle of New Mexico and Kim (Joe) Parthemer of Southington, Ohio; brothers, Walt Shinosky and John Shinosky; many grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Shinosky.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Bill Carter will officiate.

Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Believers Church of Warren in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.