YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph D. Pritchard was Promoted to Glory on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Joe was born to Edward and Louise Pritchard on September 2, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio.

When he was younger, his family would attend the Kathryn Kuhlman Evangelical services, where he first received his calling to become a minister. After the passing of his mother, when he was only 15 years old, he and his siblings started to attend The Salvation Army, which had a permanent impression on their lives.

Joe met Ruth Ann Phillips (Cookie) at the School for Officer Training in 1962, where they were both studying to become ministers in The Salvation Army. Married for 56 years, Joe and Cookie were dedicated to serving the Lord, loving people, working alongside each other in ministry and the love they had for one another.

Joe joins his earthly parents, Edward and Louise; along with his son-in-law, Keith Henry in Heaven.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruth; his sister, Esther Morrow; his brother, Edward Pritchard; his daughter, Renee Henry and his son, Joseph E. Pritchard (Christine Russell-Pritchard); along with grandchildren, Nicki Kenyon (Daniel), Erica Eckstrom, Eliza Pritchard and Hudson Pritchard and of course his great-grandchildren, Kailah Ellebie, Issac Kenyon and Cedric Kenyon.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later time. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, Warren Corps, 270 Franklin Street SE, Warren, OH 44483.

Ephesians 1:13b-14: When you believed, you were marked in him with a seal, the promised Holy Spirit, who is a deposit guaranteeing our inheritance until the redemption of those who are God’s possession-to the praise of his glory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

