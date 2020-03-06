Joseph A. Yingling, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Yingling, 34, of Burghill, Ohio passed away March 4, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital. He was born October 26, 1985 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Rick and Cynthia ( Kimbel ) Yingling.

Joe was employed as a landscaper at Durig Lawn Care for 14years.

He loved classic cars and especially enjoyed his 1972 Chevelle. He was an all around handyman and liked electronics. He loved spending time with his children and family.

Joseph’s memories will be cherished by his mother, Cynthia Yingling of Burghill, Ohio, his children Dayton and Malia Yingling at home, brother, Rick (Becky Ewing) Yingling of Warren, Ohio, grandmother, Margie Kimbel of Warren, girl friend, Melinda Kidwell of Mecca, Ohio. He is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and a nephew Jesse and niece Rikky.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rick Yingling, grandparents, Jesse Kimbel and Pearl and John Yingling.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mike Alger will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 am to 12:00 p.m. on March 9, 2020 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

