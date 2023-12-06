NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – In loving memory of Joseph Mazanetz, 72, of Newton Falls, Ohio, a cherished husband, father, uncle, brother, friend and pillar of his community passed away on Monday, December 4, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born August 2, 1951, in Warren, Ohio to Emil and Eve (Prokop) Mazanetz, Joe leaves behind a legacy of dedication and a passion for the things he held dear.

Joe was more than just a sports fanatic; he was an avid bowler who found immense joy and camaraderie on the lanes with his friends. His skill and love for the game were evident to all who shared in the pleasure of a match with him.

In addition to his love for sports, Joe was an active and dedicated member of his church community. His faith was a guiding force in his life, and he generously donated his time and resources to those in need. Joe’s commitment to helping others left an indelible mark on the hearts of those who benefited from his kindness.

He is survived in death by his wife, Brenda Mazanetz of Newton Falls, Ohio; sons, Aaron (Katie) Mazanetz and Jonathan (Kayla) Mazanetz; siblings, John (Shelley) Mazanetz and Pat Miller; sister-in-law, Carole (Mazanetz) Elliott, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and his grand dog, Rudy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob “Butch” Mazanetz.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio followed by a memorial service to honor Joseph’s memory.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Angels for Animals Pet Shelter in Canfield, OH, reflecting on Joe’s love and passion for dogs.

As we bid farewell to Joseph Mazanetz, let us remember him for the joy he brought into our lives. May he find eternal peace, and may his spirit continue to live on in the cherished memories of those he leaves behind.

