CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Marando, Sr., age 98, of Champion, Ohio, passed away quietly at home on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

He was born August 14, 1923, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a son of Anthony Sr. and Elizabeth Marando.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Mr. Marando retired in 1986 from Packard Electric in Warren, Ohio after 30 years of service as a tool and die maker.

Joseph was a founding member of St. Williams Catholic Church in Champion, Ohio and was active in the church throughout his life.

In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking projects, tinkering in his workshop, sitting in front of his fireplace and especially visiting the family cabin in Cook Forest, P ennsylvania. He liked to read and was a regular visitor of the Warren Public Library. Throughout his life he always maintained close contact with his six siblings.

Left to celebrate his life are four of his six children, Sherry Havill, of San Rafael, California, Christina Conard of Champion, Ohio, Jean (Alan Larry) Baker of Champion, Ohio and Curtis (Theresa)Marando of Hubbard, Ohio: his five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frank Marando of Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania, Anthony Marando Jr. of Champion, Ohio; two sisters, Adeline Griffin of Findlay, OH and Francis Schimizzi of Novi, Michigan.

He is preceded in death by his wife of over 72 years, Marilyn Marando and two sons, Michael G. and Joseph Jr. both of Warren, Ohio.

Burial of cremated remains will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Champion, Ohio.

A special thank you goes out to the staff of MVI Hospice for the kind and gentle care they gave.

Arrangements are being handled by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home

