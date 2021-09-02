Jonathon Dyson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathon Dyson, 73, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at his home.

He was born August 31, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, son of the late Stephen Lesly and the late Elda May Dyson.

On November 8, 1987, he married the former Barbara Toennies. They have shared 33 years of marriage.

He was a self-employed mechanic.

Jonathon enjoyed watching car racing at Cloverleaf and Sharon and playing Bingo.

Jonathon is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Dyson of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Beatrice Fairchild of Rome, Ohio; son, Buddy (Vicki) Dyson of Warren, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Rose.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Jonathon Dyson, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.