WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan “Jon” A. Francis, 61 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at his home.

He was born March 21, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene B. and the late Ruth Fay (Smith) Francis.

Jon was a 1980 graduate of LaBrae High School and TCTC.

He was employed as a saw operator at Specialty Pipe and Tube for 19 years.

He enjoyed golfing, fishing and camping at Mosquito Lake and bowling at Rainbow and Echo Lanes. Jon was a very outgoing person and was loved by many.

Jon is survived by his wife, Elizabeth D. (Elick) Francis of Warren, Ohio, whom he married July 11, 1992; son, David J. Francis of Warren, Ohio; sister, Stephanie (Rich) Blose of Warren, Ohio; brother, Daniel Francis of Howland, Ohio; niece, Jennifer Francis and nephews, Brandon Francis, Cameron Francis, Brian Blose and Aaron Blose.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

