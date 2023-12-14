YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jonathan Allen McLain, 44, of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

He was born March 11, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Jerry McLain and Catherine (Owens) McLain.

Jonathan was a tattoo artist. He loved drawing and sketching. Jonathan was a survivalist and like living off the grid, camping, and had a gypsy heart.

He is survived by his father and stepmother, Jerry (Denise) McLain of Niles, Ohio; mother, Catherine (Owens) McLain of Southington, Ohio; siblings, Michael (Tammie) McLain of Florida, Tabitha (Scott) Champlin of West Farmington, Ohio, and Matthew (Marcia) McLain of Niles, Ohio; four nephews; one niece; lifelong friend and buddy, James (Jennifer) Boyle; and friend and advocate, Justin Howard.

He was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Travis Cruz.

No services will be held at this time, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date that the family will post.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.