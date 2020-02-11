Johnny H. Thomas, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny H. Thomas, Jr., 60, resident of White Oak Manor Nursing Center in Warren, passed away early Friday morning, February 7, 2020, at Mercy Health Select Specialty Hospital in Boardman.

He was born February 2, 1960 in Warren, the son of Johnny H., Sr. and Barbara Sue (Walker) Thomas Hunter.

Johnny attended Warren G. Harding High School.

He enjoyed racing and working on cars and watching movies. His favorite thing was spending time and having a drink with his friends.

Johnny is survived by four siblings; Carol (Vince) Touart and Buffy (Harold) Davis, both of Warren, Paul (Katherine) Hunter, of Leavittsburg and Paulette (Ed) Ensinger, of Warren. He also leaves behind a step-sister, Mary Ann (Paul) Eller, of New Jersey and a step-brother, Robert Hunter, of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Harvey “Paul” Hunter, who raised him; and three step-brothers, Harvey, Donald and Gerald Hunter.

A time of gathering celebrating Johnny’s life will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Longboyz Tavern, 200 Cleveland Ave. W, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements for Mr. Thomas are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material contributions be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Johnny’s memory, to assist in defraying expenses.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.