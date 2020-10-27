Johnnie “Gene” Partridge, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnnie “Gene” Partridge, 85, of Cortland, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, October 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home.

Johnnie was born March 19, 1935, in Clanton, Alabama, a son of the late Johnny and Annie Belle (Ellison) Partridge.

Johnnie was a 1954 graduate of Jemison High School in Alabama. When in high school, Johnnie was a champion roller skater.

He met the love of his life, Johnnie (Jones) Partridge, on the night of his high school graduation. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Germany. While he was home on leave, they were married in Jackson, Mississippi on July 11, 1956.

He was honorably discharged in 1962. He was employed at Packard Electric, Cortland Plant.

Johnnie was a true family man and enjoyed every family gathering throughout the years. After retirement in 1992, they enjoyed many years of traveling the country in their motorhome. They settled in North Fort Myers, Florida and visited Ohio in the summer months.

He was a master carpenter, who enjoyed building many garages, barns and his own dome home. He could literally do anything and was a master-of-all-trades. He was also an avid hunter. Johnnie loved watching sports, especially Duke basketball, Alabama Crimson Tide football, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends and enjoyed listening to country music.

Johnnie is survived by his two sons, Randy (Andrea) Partridge of Cortland, Ohio and Scott (Lynn) Partridge of Greenville, South Carolina; niece, Rhonda Smith of Alabama, who was like a daughter to him; grandchildren, Lauren (Scott) Gibbs of Howland, Ohio, Corey (Kristen) Partridge of Cincinnati, Ohio, Jarrett (Meghan) Partridge of Niles, Ohio, Austin Partridge of Cincinnati, Ohio and Joel (Tayler) McElfresh of Cincinnati, Ohio and great-grandchildren, Cooper, Hunter, Belle, Easton, Dakota, Maximus, and Violet.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Johnnie J. Partridge, whom passed away June 14, 2018 and sisters, Virginia Cleckler, Marcelene Ginn and Faye Key.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH 44481, with Pastor Mark Biel officiating.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the funeral home prior to services.

Entombment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Due to the current pandemic and mandate, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

