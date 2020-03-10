John William Hickman, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John William Hickman, 68, of Leavittsburg, Ohio, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at his home after a lengthy illness.

A resident of Leavittsburg for 38 years, John was born February 2, 1952 to Robert Hickman and Phyllis Merritt Hickman-Pierce in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

His childhood was mostly spent with his grandparents, John “Pap” and Barbara Merritt, in Reynoldsville, West Virginia, where he graduated from Victory High School in 1970.

He married the love-of-his-life, Rachel C. Hickman, on May 1, 1987.

His eight grandchildren were his passion in life.

John is survived by his wife, Rachel C. Hickman of Leavittsburg, Ohio; children, Christina E. Hickman and her children, Avery, Jacob and Noah, of Girard, Pennsylvania, John M. (Amanda) Hickman and their children, Riley and Emma, of Conneaut, Ohio, Stephen A. Watson of Champion, Ohio, Donald N. (Anita) Watson and their children, Alexis and Justin, of Warren, Ohio and Nicole C. Watson and her son, Carson, of Kent, Ohio; siblings, Nancy (William) Yeager of Ravenna, Ohio, Crystal (Gary) Moore of Fayetteville, Georgia, Clayton “Bo” (Tammy) Hickman of Reynoldsville, West Virginia and Jimmy (Melissa) Hickman of Amherst, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

John joins his parents, Robert and Phyllis Merritt Hickman-Pierce; stepfather, Samuel Pierce; maternal grandparents, John “Pap” and Barbara Merritt; paternal grandparents, William “Clarence” and Louella Hickman and his siblings, Robert Hickman, Jr., Barbara Hickman-Cottrill and Donald Hickman, all who have preceded him in death.

A private service will be held for immediate family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that any material contributions be made to the American Heart Association and/or the American Diabetes Association in loving memory of John W. Hickman.