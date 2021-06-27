John W. “Jack” Taylor, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Taylor, 74, of Warren, formerly of Pennsylvania, died late Friday evening, June 25, 2021, at the Windsor House Nursing Center in Champion.

“Jack,” as he was affectionately known, was born November 29, 1946, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, a son of Herald and Genevieve (Barnhart) Taylor.

He was a 1965 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and worked for the Trumbull County Sanitary Engineers for several years. He also worked for a time as a security guard.

Jack was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Warren.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Cleveland Browns and Indians. Most of all, Jack loved his family, especially his grandchildren and will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by two daughters, Tricia (Christopher) Hall of Niles and Jacqueline (George) Killin of Mineral Ridge. He also leaves behind a brother, Gary Taylor of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Michael, Jr., Nicole, Christopher, Jr., Anthony, Scarlett, George, Jr. and his longtime companion, Stella of Warren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Tom Taylor.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Private graveside services will take place in the Pleasant Unity Cemetery, Pleasant Unity, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements for Mr. Taylor are being provided by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

