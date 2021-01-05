John W. Ervin, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John W. Ervin, 77, of Cortland, Ohio died Sunday, January 3, 2021, at his home, under the auspices of MVI Hospice Care.
He was born February 19, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio.
John was an Air Force veteran and a graduate of Youngstown State University.
He worked as an engineer for 33 years with Packard Electric/Delphi.
After his retirement, John began baking delicious bread and anyone who received a loaf always asked for more.
He was an amateur radio operator and target shooter and enjoyed fly fishing and carpentry. John and his wife, Cheryl made yearly trips to her hometown of Malone, New York to visit her numerous cousins and stock up on New York maple syrup, as well as Cabot and McCadam cheeses, which he shared with friends.
John is survived by his wife, Cheryl Ervin of Cortland, Ohio; son, John D. (Jennifer) Ervin of Ossining, New York and daughter, Christine Ervin of Naples, Florida.
The family wishes to thank the Bazetta EMT’s for their compassion and kindness during the past eight months and asks that contributions in John’s memory be made to the Bazetta Fire Department, 3000 Warren Meadville Road, Cortland, OH 44410.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.
