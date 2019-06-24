John T. Lamont Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John T. Lamont, 82, of Warren, passed away Saturday morning, June 22, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 31, 1936, in Ford City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Floyd and Evelyn (Simpson) Lamont. John’s father died when he was very young and he was raised by his mother. She remarried when John was 12 and he was blessed with a loving stepfather, Samuel Howells.

John was a 1954 graduate of New Kensington High School in Pennsylvania, where he was very involved in athletics and was especially accomplished in football and basketball.

He was employed as a millwright for Taylor Winfield in Warren for 20 years and later the Ford Motor Company for more than 20 years, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and the United States Navy, having served from 1956-1960.

He married the former Charline L. Normandin on August 27, 1960. They shared almost 59 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

John was a longtime active member of the Warren First Church of the Nazarene. He and his wife worked on the bus route for many years, providing transportation to church members and the school children. He also served on the church governing board for 20 years and played in the church softball league.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. One of his greatest joys was his grandchildren; especially attending their sporting events and cheering them on.

Besides his wife, John is survived by four children, Timothy T. (Valerie) Lamont of Warren, William A. Lamont of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Kimberly Ann Lamont and Kathy Lynn Lamont, both of Warren. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Alexandra (Thomas) Russel, Gabrielle Lamont, Paige Lamont, Michael Lamont and William McCauley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Warren First Church of the Nazarene, 4179 Parkman Road NW, Warren, OH 44481, with Pastor Brian Daniels, officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Friday, June 28 at the church prior to services.

Interment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Warren First Church of the Nazarene or the American Diabetes Association, in his memory.

Arrangements for Mr. Lamont are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

