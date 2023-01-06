WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On the evening of January 2, 2023, John S. Robertson passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 93.

On January 17, 1929, George A. and Evelyn Shidler Robertson welcomed their third child, John Shidler Robertson. The family moved to Warren, Ohio when John was a young boy.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1947. Majoring in Business Administration, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University in 1951.

It was at Bowling Green where John met the love of his life, Patricia Thompson, on a blind date at a Delta Gamma Sorority party. After a four-year courtship, Pat and John were married on April 19, 1952, in Alliance, Ohio. Nearly everyone they met would remark that their love, marriage and devotion to one another was unlike any they had ever seen. They were married for more than 68 years before Pat’s passing in 2020.

John worked for Twin Coach Company in Kent, Ohio, for two years. In 1952 he began a sales career with Van Huffel Tube in Warren. When he retired in 1980, he had risen to vice-president of sales. During those years he served as president of The Custom Rolled Form Institute and a member of The Welded Steel Tube Institute. In 1985 he returned to the workforce as an account manager for Hynes Industries of Youngstown, retiring in 1997.

John was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church in Warren. He was drawn to Christ Episcopal because of their youth basketball program. He became an acolyte and served as a chalice bearer. He and Pat raised their family in that same church where he continued to serve as part of the vestry, member of the foundation board and serving communion for many years to those who could not come to services in person.

He was one of the kindest and most generous men you could hope to meet. His smile was endearing, his laugh infectious. He was deeply interested in everyone he met. And EVERYONE loved John. He was a blood donor, giving well over 200 gallons during his lifetime. In his post retirement years, he delivered for Trumbull Mobile Meals.

After living in Howland for nearly forty years, John and Pat moved to Lake Vista in Cortland, Ohio, where they lived for nearly twenty years. He served as President of the Lake Vista Residents Association, was a member of the cable television committee, and helped organize many social events in the community.

Much of his leisure time was spent on hobbies like trout fishing, photography, golf, traveling, and especially his passion for sailing. He owned several sailboats throughout his life. He was still an active sailor well into his 80s. He would jump at the opportunity to take friends and family out on the water for a sailing experience. Some of his favorite vacations were spent sailing boats ranging from 15 to 50 feet. John sailed in Maine, Florida, the British Virgin Islands and on Lake Erie and Mosquito Lake. John loved being the captain and spending time with his family on the water.

He and his wife loved to travel. Of their many trips, his favorites were several trips to Europe where they had Eurail train passes and no agenda beyond adventure. In the early 1980s John and Pat cross-country skied in Hungary and Switzerland.

He won several golf tournaments during his long-time membership at The Trumbull Country Club. He was given the title of Kentucky Colonel by Governor John Y. Brown and was a million-mile flyer with United Airlines.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Joan Fox, his brother, George “Gus” Robertson, and the love of his life, his wife, Pat.

John is survived by his son, John T. (Beth) Robertson, of Madisonville, Kentucky, daughter Susan (Eric) Thompson, of Newton Falls, Ohio, grandchildren Sara (Joshua) Marsh, of Lordstown, Ohio, Eric (Christina) Thompson, of Bristolville, Ohio, Katlyn Thompson, of Newton Falls, Ohio, John “Bart” Robertson, of Madisonville, Kentucky, great-grandchildren Jaxon Vanderbilt-Boak, Madilyn Marsh, Elliot Thompson-White, Grayson Marsh, Emily Thompson-White, BriElla Thompson, and Levi Marsh. Also surviving is his sister-in-law, Sally Evans, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren. Cremation has taken place. John will be interred next to his wife in the Christ Episcopal Church Columbarium.

The family will hold a private celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate John’s friends making a donation in his memory to Trumbull Mobile Meals, 323 East Market Street, Warren OH 44481, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.